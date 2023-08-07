Janhvi Kapoor is one of the few young actresses who receives love and hate of an equal amount! She gets love for her performances and work most of the time but is also brutally attacked for her nepotistic links. She recently invited the wrath of netizens for getting cast in a Jr NTR film and wanting to get cast in a Ranbir Kapoor film. The only problem with Janhvi’s statement was her articulation.

During an interview, Janhvi said that she has manifested working with Jr NTR and now she hopes that her manifestation will work with Ranbir Kapoor as well. Meaning Janhvi hinted at working with RK next. Now as innocent and naive as this statement was, it was severely deconstructed on Reddit, with netizens taking digs at the actress’ audacity of being ignorant about her nepotistic powers!

A discussion on Reddit presented a screenshot of the headline from Janhvi Kapoor’s statement, which said, ‘I manifested working with Jr NTR, hope next is Ranbir Kapoor.’ However, Janhvi’s manifestation list was long. Her exact statement quoted in Pinkvilla included a lot of names! However, Redditors reacted to her manifestation power.

A user wrote, “I manifest 10cr in my bank account.” Another comment read, “Kindly attach Nepo Certificate.” A third Redditor wrote, “Honestly speaking there are a lot of ways one can manifest but this woman simply uses her dad’s influence.” A brutal dig said, “Aise hi acting skills bhi manifest karo Jahnvi.”

A comment said, “They have people like producer dad and uncles to fulfill the desires.” Another user quote, “No genuinely though, all these star kids pushing this ‘manifestation’ thing when all they have to do is tell their family that they’re manifesting all this.”

A netizen pointed out, “In the same interview, she also names the directors she wants to work with: Neeraj Ghaywan, SLB, and Karan Johar.. I really sincerely hope that Dharma won’t give their Neeraj Ghaywan movie to Janhvi.

With regards to a movie with SLB, it does not look on the cards at least in the near future.”

Another brutal dig asked, “So lobbying is termed as manifestation nowadays by these nepos? Nice!” A comment echoed the same thought and said, “Exactly! Manipulation is the new manifestation. And there are people that actually believe it! Looks like Karan did a fantastic job brainwashing some people. He will always be PR king.”

You can read the entire discussion on a Reddit thread by BollyBlindsNGossip here.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Jr NTR in Devara. She is also working on Mr. And Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh.

