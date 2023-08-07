Ever since the teaser of the highly-anticipated film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has been released, fans have been going gaga about the Prabhas-starrer. The super excited movie buffs have been coming up with several theories and multiple speculations have created a buzz around the film both online and offline. Due to the terrific strategic approach from the film’s creators, the excitement for the upcoming film was getting intense day by day.

But it seems it won’t be so anymore as the makers have instructed the cast members to refrain from engaging with the media until the trailer is released. Yes, you read that right. In order to avoid any spoilers, the makers of the film have decided to maintain a high level of secrecy around the project and thus have concluded this.

According to a source close to the project, “The Cast of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will not be giving any interviews with the media to avoid any information related to the film’s story getting out to the public. The makers want the audience to experience the grandness of Salaar in the trailer itself.”

However, the cinelovers remain intrigued and speculations suggest that there is a possibility of an international dimension within the film, following as the teaser showed Prabhas engaging in a combat with international fighters. The teaser also showed actor Tinu Anand talking in English giving a hint at a global connection.

Helmed by KGF-fame director Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The upcoming action thriller , which is produced by Hombale Films, is slated to release in theaters on September 28, 2023.

