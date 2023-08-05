The release of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer is just around the corner, and fans are already eagerly awaiting its arrival. The film has been generating a lot of hype, and the expectations are high. The dark comedy action film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The trailer for the film has given fans a glimpse of what to expect, and full of action, suspense, and humor visuals left fans wanting more. The trailer for the Nelson film garnered around 14 M views on Youtube. Fans are particularly excited to see Thalaivaa in a new role. He is known for his larger-than-life characters, and fans also hope that Jailer will have the same level of action and entertainment as his previous films.

Now advance booking for the film has commenced, and Bengaluru shows start as early as 6 AM with tickets priced at Rs 800 to Rs 1400 in multiplexes. The film’s director, Nelson Dilipkumar, is also a rising star in the Tamil film industry. His previous films, Kolamvu Kokila, Doctor, and Beast were all critical and commercial successes. Fans are confident that he will deliver another hit with Jailer.

Jailer is expected to be a masala entertainer with all the elements Rajinikanth’s fans love. The movie is expected to register a grand opening in Tamil Nadu, and trade experts believe that the opening numbers might be in the range of 50-60 crores worldwide.

The trailer for the film has established that Rajnikanth, who is playing the role of policeman ‘Tiger’ Muthuval Pandian is someone not to be messed around with. Now his son has gone missing, and the veteran officer who packs in lethal killer instincts will stop at nothing to find his son and kill anyone who dares harm his family.

Jailer marks Rajnikanth’s comeback after a two-year hiatus as he teams up with Tamannaah Bhatia. He was last seen in Annaatthe, and rumours suggest that the superstar has already taken home 110 crores for the film as his remuneration. The total budget of the film is said to be 225 crores.

As per a report by Venky Reviews, the film’s USA premiere advance sales are also going solid with $401,220 earned with 17,919 tickets sold. The film releases on August 10.

#Jailer bookings OPEN in Bengaluru. FDFS pricing ₹800 and ₹1400 at PVR. Same pricing for all shows throughout the day. ||#Rajinikanth | #JailerFromAug10|| pic.twitter.com/eqeOY3ESOX — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 5, 2023

#Jailer USA Premiere Advance Sales🇺🇸: $401,220 – 235 Locations – 510 shows – 17919 Tickets Sold 5 Days till premieres! — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 5, 2023

