We’re just 6 days away from witnessing a huge box office clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2. So far, it’s the Sunny Deol-led action drama that has taken the lead in pre-release buzz and advance booking over the Akshay Kumar starrer. However, the recently released trailer is garnering some positive buzz. So let’s find out in detail how much impact it has made on the film’s day 1!

Directed by Amit Rai, the Oh My God sequel has been surrounded by controversies. It all started when the news came out that the censor board granted an ‘A’ certificate to the film due to a subject related to s*x education. As Akshay Kumar is reportedly playing god in human form, many are already making boycott calls as mixing religion with s*x education seems objectionable to them.

Coming back to the trailer, it presents OMG 2 as a film riding with strong content and a must-watch satire on the education system of India. Just like the first part, this one, too, seems to be packed with an equal amount of humour, balancing the hard-hitting drama quotient. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, the presence of Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra and Arun Govil elevates the intrigue factor.

OMG 2 trailer doesn’t give you a massy vibe but promises to be a worth-watching affair. While the film has been low on hype, the trailer has given some momentum to withstand a strong undercurrent Gadar 2 is enjoying. So, despite a clash on 11th August, this Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is expected to rake in between 12-15 crores on day 1 at the Indian box office.

It’s not huge for sure, but considering the poor form of Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 is heading for a good start. In fact, it is looking to score five times Selfiee‘s opening day (2.55 crores).

