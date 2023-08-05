Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing well at the box office. There was always a risk about the typical Bollywoodish romantic family drama, especially with a change in the audience’s taste post-Covid. However, this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is performing brilliantly and has shown consistency during weekdays. Now, let’s see how much the film has earned on the worldwide front during its opening week!

RARKPK marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after almost 7 years. He last directed Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After the pandemic, there had been too many doubts that the brand Karan Johar is still intact, but the filmmaker has answered all the questions about his form with his latest outing.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already completed a week in theatres, and the run has been highly successful so far. In the first 7 days, it earned 73.33 crores nett at the Indian box office, which equals 86.52 crores gross. In overseas, the film has made 60 crores gross so far. The overall worldwide total of the opening week stands at 146.52 crores gross.

Over the years, Karan Johar has shown his stronghold in international circuits, and yet again, it could be witnessed with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is already the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2023 in overseas after Pathaan (402.58 crores gross). Let’s see if the film will hit the 100-crore milestone as the second weekend is on.

Globally, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer will enter the 200-crore club in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

