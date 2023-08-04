It was a good first week for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as the collections not just went past the 70 crores mark but also added a few more crores to that total. After the opening day, one couldn’t be sure whether this is the kind of total that the film would hit. In fact, the idea was for the film to hang in there so that at least the 100 cries mark would be hit. Well, that wouldn’t be a problem now since the film has done well to collect rather well right through the weekdays.

The film brought in 6.21 crores on Thursday as well, and that’s good because it means that the collections didn’t fall to 50% or below right till the seventh day. On Monday, the Karan Johar film had collected 11.10 crores, and while Monday and Tuesday collected more than 7 crores each, Wednesday and Thursday too were steady at more than 6 crores each.

Even after a rise in collections over the weekend, one would have thought that at least on Thursday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will find itself in the whereabouts of 5 crores mark, and that wouldn’t have been bad either. Instead, it has actually stayed much ahead.

The total of the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani now stands at 73.33 crores, and now under 30 crores remain for the century mark to be reached. In the first weekend, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer had collected 45.90 crores, and if the trend continues like the weekdays with only a 40% fall, then around 28-30 crores more would come in, which will take the film into the 100 Crore Club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

