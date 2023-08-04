Hollywood saw one of the biggest clashes of 2023 in the form of Barbie and Oppenheimer last month. The buzz was massive and the globe was painted pink and black as cine-goers picked their side. It looks like Bollywood is now set to witness a similar phenomenon with OMG 2 and Gadar 2 locking horns at the box office on 11th August. But who’s leading the advance booking race? Scroll below for all the details!

Oh My God 2 has witnessed a tough time at the Censor Board and was finally certified ‘A-Adults’ only. The genre is quite controversial but as they say ‘any kind of publicity is good publicity.’ Gadar 2, on the other hand, takes us to the world of Tara and Sakeena, which was set during the partition of India in 1947. The genre is definitely going to revive some emotional memories, and the effect looks favourable as likes on BMS are way higher than what the Akshay Kumar starrer is witnessing.

With 7 days to go, advance booking is gradually picking up and so far, Gadar 2 is leading the race with a considerable margin. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel led film has earned 1.55 crores gross already while OMG 2 has taken a slow start with only 32 lacs gross in the kitty.

There’s exactly a week left and the tables can totally turn, given OMG 2 does some aggressive promotions in order to increase the buzz and conversations amid the Bollywood buffs. Only time will tell if either of these films were worth a reboot or should have stuck to its cult classic versions!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

