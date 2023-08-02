In recent times, we have seen the Central Board of Film Certification becoming too strict about what to be shown in the film. Recently, the censor board suffered a major backlash over passing the controversial dialogues in Prabhas-led Adipurush. As a result, the board was very strict with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and granted it an ‘Adults Only’ rating. Even Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 was asked for modifications and cuts.

The CBFC has been a topic of discussion over its dramatic decisions. It recently surprised everyone by granting an ‘A’ rating to a film like OMG 2 (Oh My God 2), along with several cuts. The reason behind the same is said to be the subject that also touches the taboo of mast*rbation. As Akshay depicts Lord Shiva in a human form, there was a chance of religious and political outrage over mixing such taboos in a film that also has a religious angle.

As per Box Office Worldwide’s report, Gadar 2 has been passed by CBFC with a ‘U/A’ rating and has a run time of 170 minutes (2 hours 50 minutes). It is also learnt that the makers were asked for several modifications and 10 cuts. There was a scene in which rioters were shown chanting “Har Har Mahadev”. It has now been removed. Even Shiv Tandav shlokas were replaced by using a different line.

Words like Defence Minister, Tirange and bast*rd have been replaced by Raksha Mantri, Jhande and idiot, respectively. Gadar 2’s dialogue “Dono ek hi toh hai. Baba Nanak ne bhi yahin kaha hai” (with reference to Quran and Bhagavad Gita) has been replaced with “Ek noor te sab jag upaje. Baba Nanak ne bhi yehi kaha hai”.

What do you think about Gadar 2’s cuts and modifications asked by CBFC? Please share with us through comments.

