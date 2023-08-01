The upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’, has been finally passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an adult-only certificate and the makers have been asked to make 27 modifications or changes before the film heads for its release on 11 August 2023. This comes after the Examining Committee (EC) of the board referred ‘OMG 2’ to the Revising Committee (RC) since the film revolves around a religious angle and the authorities didn’t want to take any chances, following the backlash post ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.

According to the list of modifications, the disclaimer at the beginning of the film will be reworked as per the CBFC’s instructions and it will be displayed along with a voiceover. Earlier, Akshay Kumar was portraying the character of Lord Shiva, however, now he will be playing the role of a devotee or messenger of God. In addition, a dialogue ‘Nandi mere bhakt…jo agya prabhu’ has also been added. The visuals of frontal n*dity has been removed by the makers and suitable visuals of Naga Sadhus were used as replacement.

Next comes, an audio cut that has been done in a dialogue of an announcement being made at a temple that referred to women reading, ‘Bhagwan ko bhakti…mahilayein nahin dekh sakti’. It was replaced by ‘O lal shirt waale bhaiya, baba ka dhyan karte rahe’. The name of the school was also changed to ‘Savoday’.

The ‘Wahan madira chade hai’ dialogue was also modified and the references to alcohol were removed from the film. The dialogue pertaining to the High Court along with its visuals were also axed as it was apparently coming across as vulgar and defamatory. The Mood X condom poster from a billboard has also been removed. The word ‘rat’ was removed from the label of the bottle containing rat poison.

Keeping the Hindu sentiments in mind, references to Shivling, Shri Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad, Atharvaved, Draupadi, Pandav, Krishna, Gopiyan and Raasleela in an important dialogue were also removed. In a dialogue of ‘Taang kyun adhaaon?’ that was delivered by Akshay Kumar, modifications were also done. The scene where Akshay Kumar’s character was shown meditating and bathing, was also replaced. Other important scenes of Akshay Kumar that showed him drunk were also modified.

Several other dialogues such as ‘Bade baal dekh kar’, ‘Satya shivam sundaram’, ‘Hamara desh…peeche nahin hai’, ‘Stree ki yoni…’ were also modified keeping the instructions in mind. For the ‘stree ki yoni…’ scene, a few vulgar gestures have also been axed. The scene where a judge was seen clicking a selfie inside the court premises has also been modified.

The scene that showed Kanti, a character played by Pankaj Tripathi, questioning a s*x worker about unnatural s*x, was modified with change in dialogues and visuals. Again, the character named Dr. Prakah Kothari, was also seen talking about masturbation but now it has been modified in terms of both visuals and dialogues. In a dialogue related to masturbation, the word ‘Haram’ was replaced with the word ‘Paap’. Notably, the film, which was originally based in Ujjain, is now set in a fictional place. The CBFC has also asked the makers to remove all visuals, verbal references etc to certain people in positions of authority like Mahant.

The word ‘ling’ has been similarly modified in a few dialogues. The visuals of the boy in a sexual act in the viral video were also toned down adhering to the guidelines of NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights). Lastly, the board has asked the amkers to submit documentary evidence for all the facts and stats mentioned in the film with regard to the sexual acts.

Over all, reportedly 13 mins of the film has been censored. In 12 years, this film is Akshay Kumar’s first film to get an ‘A’ certificate. His last film to get an ‘A’ certificate was ‘Desi Boyz’ starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh.

‘OMG 2’, written and directed by Amit Rai, is a sequel to ‘OMG’ released in the year 2012. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar in lead roles.

