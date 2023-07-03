After the pandemic, the OTT platform has risen like anything. All thanks to the growing popularity and reach, several big movie stars have explored this medium and even made a hell lot of money from it. One such star is Ajay Devgn, who not only charged a big sum but even has become the highest-paid Indian OTT star. He is miles away from Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi or Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

For the unversed, apart from the movie world, veteran actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi have become extremely popular on the OTT medium and are termed the stars of this particular medium. No doubt, they’re being paid a really good amount for their work as their presence guarantees a good viewership.

Leaving all these big guns of OTT, Ajay Devgn made his mark in this medium with. Released last year, the web series marked Ajay’s OTT debut and for this show, he charged a mind-boggling amount as his salary. As per the report in DNA, the actor charged 18 crores for each episode.

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn’s total remuneration for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is 125 crores. That’s really an insane amount!

Meanwhile, Vash, the Gujarati supernatural horror thriller film, is all set for a Hindi remake helmed by director Vikas Bahl and Ajay Devgn, who’s also the producer, along with Kumar Mangat, playing the lead.

Vash tells a timeless tale of the battle between good and evil, with Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) and his family embodying the forces of righteousness, while Pratap (Hiten Kumar) symbolises malevolence. Through its exploration of love, family, and sacrifice, the film highlights the victory of goodness over wickedness, leaving audiences inspired by its powerful message.

