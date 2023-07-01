Shehnaaz Gill, also known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, rose to fame through her appearance in the popular reality show “Bigg Boss 13” in 2019. Her vibrant personality, infectious energy, and unique charm captivated the audience, making her one of the most loved contestants of the season.

Following her success on “Bigg Boss,” Shehnaaz’s popularity continued to soar. Her ability to connect with the audience on a personal level. Her candid and unfiltered demeanour, quick wit, and emotional vulnerability have made her a favourite among fans. However, now a video is going viral on Reddit, and users call her fake.

Shehnaaz Gill has been hosting a talk show where several celebrities, from Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Vicky Kaushal, have appeared on the show. It is dubbed to be the quirkiest show. However, a video clip is going viral where rapper Honey Singh is seen as a guest on the show.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen asking the rapper why she wasn’t approached for his songs. She then went on to talk about how she was unaware of sunscreen that should be applied before leaving the house. Hence, she became tan, and her doctor has now advised her to use sunscreen.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, several netizens began commenting on the Reddit post. A netizen commented, “She fakes her persona. She’s very cunning in real life. She’ll sell you, and you won’t even realise,” while another user wrote, “She really is.. I can see that she is very, very calculative, shrewd and cunning.. who hides behind this bubbly persona.”

A third user commented, “She prefers being dumb BECAUSE its for her living,” while another wrote, “She was the worst in BB13 and she has turned even worse after that, especially her toxic fans on social media.”

So what do you guys think about Shehnaz Gill’s bubbly behaviour on her show? Let us know in the comments.

