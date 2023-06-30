Uorfi Javed never fails to amaze everyone with her fashion and style statements. Known for her bold and sartorial choices, she is often spotted in the city. Her photographs elicit a wide range of public reactions, both positive and negative. However, now she once set the internet on fire.

The actress carries herself with confidence and has been seen sporting a variety of unique and bizarre outfits. Now a video is going viral where she is seen wearing a top which seems to be made from plaster. A BTS video was also previously shared by her on Instagram.

In the viral video, Uorfi Javed can be seen a plaster-covered gold top and completes her look with a satin blue dhoti-style skirt and pallu. She was also seen answering a reporter’s question about the inspiration behind the outfit. She said that she saw it in one of Cardi B’s videos wherein she was sporting a breastplate.

Check out Uorfi Javed’s look in the video below:

As the video is going viral, several netizens as usual began to slam her for sporting an outfit that was seemingly provocative. A user wrote, “Sentinel island people have better fashion sense than her,” while another user wrote, “I love how she experiments but not this place n time💀😭🤚”

A third user commented, “Isko Kyo itna footage deta hai ye media wale. Iske wajah se hi isko himmat hoti in Sab chezon ki . Just ignore her then she can’t do any like this,” another user left a comment, “That’s not even looking good😭😭😭” A fifth user commented, “Pagal ho gayi hai ye.”

A few days ago, Uorfi Javed was spotted covering her chest with POP, leaving us to guess what look she will be donning next. Well, now the cat is out of the bag, as she was preparing it all for her presence at the GRAZIA Awards.

