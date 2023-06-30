Aaliya Siddiqui, who is infamously known as Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, is now trying to make her own name and identity in the industry with her own hard work and dedication. She started to lead the headlines ever since she accused Nawaz of using domestic violence against her. They have now parted ways, but they still co-parent their children, Shora Siddiqui and Yaani Siddiqui.

For the unversed, Aaliya recently stepped into the world of reality shows as she was seen in the Bigg Boss OTT. However, she was evicted too soon, according to her. Now, in an exclusive interview with us, she talked about her journey inside the house, her future plans, her relationship dynamics with Nawazuddin and more.

However, when we asked her to share her opinion about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s on-screen kiss with half of his age, newly launched actress Avneet Kaur in Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, her answer left us in awe. Keep scrolling to read further.

Recently, Twitter was trending, and the internet was on fire after Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen sharing an on-screen kiss with his co-star Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru. When his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui was asked to comment on this fiasco, she said, “Mujhe nahi lagta kuch bura hai. Aur koi age matter nahi karti hai kisike sath kiss karne ke liye, woh apna kaam kiye hai. Requirement thi script ki aur I think unhone kiya toh koi galat chiz hai, mujhe nahi lagta koi galat baat hai.”

Further going in the conversation, when Aaliya Siddiqui was inquired to share her thoughts on the dark side of Bollywood, the producer revealed that she has never faced such an issue herself and has only listened to one part of the story so far, which is why she was not confident enough to comment on it.

For those who don’t know, after facing the massive backlash for kissing Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had justified his scene in a previous interview with India Today and while drawing comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan, he said, “We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in ‘ishq’ for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’. They don’t know romance. Everything today happens on WhatsApp, be it love or break up. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?”

Well, what are your thoughts about Aaliya Siddiqui’s opinion on Nawaz and Avneet’s kissing scene? Let us know in the comments.

