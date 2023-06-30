Time and again, we have seen Bollywood actors getting bashed and trolled for their contradicting statements- one of the well-known examples are Akshay Kumar’s. Last year, ahead of the release of his film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, the superstar was performing Aarti at Varanasi ghat with Manushi Chhillar. The actor was at the receiving end after netizens dug out an old video of him saying ‘Don’t waste milk for’. While the actor was trolled for his contradictory statements, singer B Praak in his recent interview, addressed his comments.

The singer and Akki have worked together on multiple projects, including the latest one, ‘Kya Loge Tum’ where he’s seen opposite Amyra Dastur. They have also collaborated on songs like Filhal, Teri Mitti, Saare Bolo Bewafaa and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

B Praak recently sat down for a detailed interview with a YouTube channel named Real Hit, where he spoke in depth about his life, musical career, personal life, his admirations and beliefs. During the same interview, the singer was seen indirectly addressing Akshay Kumar’s comment and said that no one should have a problem with how one decides to show their love to God.

B Praak is hearing saying, “Agar hum Gov mata ko jaake khana khila rahe, chara khila rahe hain, Shiv ji ke upar dudh chadha rahe hain, kahin bhi jaa rahe hain. Toh uss baat ko batane mein, karne mein, kyu sharam karni hai. Ye agar hamara dikhava hai usko dikhava ko jitna kar sakte ho karo. Bada zaroori hai. Shiv ji hamare, dudh hamara, hamare paise, diye hue unke, hamari marzi hum jo marzi karein.” Watch it below:

Shiv ji hamare, doodh hamara, paise hamare, paise diye shivji ne, hamari marzi jo bhi kare : B Praak. (@BPraak ) pic.twitter.com/dyH0b98vQJ — Exclusive Minds (@Exclusive_Minds) June 27, 2023

Check out Akshay Kumar’s video too which is collage of old and new video. The old clip sees him talking about wasting milk for temple worship, while in the new one he was seen performing ‘aarti’ at the Varanasi Ghat.

When Hindu-bashing film ‘Oh My God’ is releasing: -Mock Shivling Puja

-Mock offerings to deity

-Mock temple visits

-Deride Puja as “idol-worship” When film on Prithviraj is realising:

-Do all of the above How easy it is to win Hindu audience! Well played, Akshay Kumar! pic.twitter.com/owCNPrNq7r — Maverick Highbrow 🇮🇳 (@MaverickHighbro) June 1, 2022

Coming back, what are your thoughts on B Praak’s comments? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Adipurush Exclusive: Prabhas Starrer To Face A Disastrous 200 Crore+ Loss? Team Member Says, “They Treated Om Raut As The Best Gift Since SLB, SS Rajamouli, Now It’s How He F*cked Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News