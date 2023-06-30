Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s jodi returned after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, and their massive fanbase cannot stop lauding them both. The movie was released, and many positive responses have been coming their way. However, recently, Kiara dropped truth bombs about Kartik receiving cars from producers after every box office hit, and we trust the diva.

There were reports that after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s massive success, T-series’ Bhusan Kumar gifted Kartik India’s first GT, a posh orange-coloured McLaren car worth around Rs 4.7 crores. Now, the actor responded to that with a hilarious comment.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, when Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were asked about the speculation whether Kartik really receives cars from his producers after every massive hit, the actress hinted by pointing at his car-printed T-shirt, “That’s a sign. Because you know right, whenever Kartik’s film is a blockbuster, his producers gift him a car.” To that, Kartik Aaryan responded with a hilarious statement and said, “That’s why my name is Car-tik.”

While going further in the conversation, Kartik Aaryan admitted that Bhusan Kumar had gifted him a car after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘s massive success and while pointing at the car printed on his T-shirt, he added, “I hope I get this car after the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

After receiving the Mclaren, Karik had taken to his Instagram handle and shared the picture with a caption that could be read as, “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha India’s 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude @prathameshb84 @tejas.kudtarkar @bombaytimes.”

Well, now that the cat is out of the bag, it might be true that Kartik Aaryan really gets cars as a gift from his producers after giving box office hits. What do you think? Let us know.

