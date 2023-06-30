The powerhouse producer who has given us many blockbuster films, Sajid Nadiadwala has big news for all the Housefull franchise fans. Housefull 5 is all set to release on Diwali 2024, making it the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 installments.

Sharing the news, Akshay, officially launched the poster announcing the release date of the film creating waves of anticipation among the fans. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast in Housefull 5.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar directed by Tarun Mansukhani Releasing Diwali 2024. For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ram Charan’s Game Changer are also on the cards to get released on the same time of Diwali, 2024. Will these three actors are going to lock horns with each other? Well, that only time can tell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Let us know for which film you are most excited. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Anil Kapoor Reacts To Boycott Trends & Bollywood Films Facing Continuous Box Office Flops: “Yeh Silsila Toh Kaafi Saalo Se Chal Raha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News