It all started a few years back when the MeToo movement sent shockwaves in the Indian film industry and among commoners. We saw several popular faces from the entertainment world making shocking claims about undergoing horrible instances of s*xual assault. Now, renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra has opened up about the impact of the movement on such cases, including the casting couch.

For the unversed, MeToo movement gained momentum in 2018 when Tanushree Dutta came out making shocking allegations against Nana Patekar. Since then, several shocking cases have come to light, including big guns from the Indian film industry. All thanks to MeToo uproar, there’s a positive impact in the industry now and below is what Chhabra has to say to about it.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mukesh Chhabra was asked about the change caused by MeToo movement on casting couch cases. He said, “Everyone is very well aware now. When such a movement comes up, people relate with it. If someone has something wrong going on in their minds, they also have a fear and that fear should exist.”

Mukesh Chhabra also schooled the media about handling such sensitive cases. He said, “Until the media doesn’t have complete information about something, they shouldn’t get into the decision-making process. They should think, understand, investigate and find out entire facts before publishing anything. Media is always in a hurry in writing and understanding things. Media should see what is right or wrong. Little more research can save a lot more people.”

Meanwhile, Chhabra has appeared in Kafas, a web series that recently premiered on SonyLiv. In it, he portrays a journalist who raises an issue of a child actor’s s*xual assault.

