Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s history goes back in the time when the latter began dating Katrina Kaif. Time and again, we have seen the actors making different comments and taking digs on each other. However, much before that RK and Salman shared a warm bond, following which the actor had once come on Khan’s reality show to promote his then-upcoming film ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ along with Deepika Padukone and Minissha Lamba.

Helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, the film was a box office hit and had done well both at the domestic ticket window and internationally. Scroll down for details.

We recently came across a video that sees Ranbir Kapoor calling his character in ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ inspired by Salman Khan’s on and off screen life. When Khan asked Kapoor how was it working on ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, he said, “Maine jab ye script padha tha, toh maine ye maine ye character aapke on screen aur off screen persona pe aadharit kiya tha. Kyuki aap jo itne eternal lover boy of the Indian cine. Even Siddharth jo director hai film ke, woh bhi mujhse kehte the ki Mr. Salman Khan can play this role blindfoldedly.”

While listening to Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan gave an evil smile and told him, “Main sab samaj raha hoon.” Watch the clip below:

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “Ironic that RK has been known for being a playboy since his breakup with Deepika.” While another said, “Itna inspire hua ki direct bhoi ki gf ko date karne laga.”

A third netizen commented, “Since then Ranbir never walked on a footpath again.”

While fourth one said, “Ranbir ki andar se gigi nikal rahi thi Bhoi ne jab look di.”

“I’m getting distracted at how much his face shape has changed… I had completely forgotten he looked like that when he came into the industry,” read another comment.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3’s release which will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline.

