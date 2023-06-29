Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan were a couple who made people believe in destiny and romance once upon a time. The actor had the most amazing love story ever, and it was as filmy as it could be. HR saw Sussanne at a traffic signal, and the same scene was used in his debut film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. They made people go aww with their beautiful chemistry when they married each other.

And they made people go ‘whattt!’ when they decided to part ways. Their fans were heartbroken when Hrithik and Sussanne Roshan announced they were heading for separation. However, they proved to be great parents and friends even post-separation and divorce since they took holidays together with their kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans even secretly prayed to the Universe for them to come together when Sussanne Khan moved in with Hrithik Roshan during Covid-19 for the sake of their kids, and they lived like one happy family together, celebrating birthdays and taking each day as it came. Now an old video of Sussanne Khan is going viral amidst her pictures with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni.

Sussanne Khan is currently holidaying with her boyfriend, and she has been getting constantly attacked and trolled for her intimate and bikini pictures. While the celebrity has moved on in her life, a video of her saying she can never move on if she parts ways with Hrithik Roshan has been going viral.

During one of her appearances on Koffee with Karan, Sussanne talked about separation with the War actor. She said, “If there has to be a time when I’m not with Hrithik, for whatever reason, I don’t think I would want to move on with my life. I can’t imagine my life without him. I think I’m too attached.”

The video was shared by an Instagram handle filminutz and was captioned, “What you will do when your husband has another affair? Karan Asked Sussanne in the Past.” Users reacted to the video and had mixed reactions for Sussanne. While some applauded her for moving on, claiming that Hrithik Roshan cheated on her. Others questioned her for moving on after making this statement. There were also people who just had a problem with her choice of a partner after Hrithik Roshan.

A user took a dig at Sussanne and wrote, “Its ok you moved on but why with that chappri?” Another user wrote, “My ex used to say the same thing now he is married.. smh.. Never say Never.” People even called out Hrithik in the comments section for cheating on his then wife. A user wrote, “Yep she moved on because he cheated on her so it was easy for her to detach herself from him.” Another comment empathised with her and wrote, “This is how men change a woman from this to now..”

Another user took a brutal dig at both Hrithik and Sussane for parting ways and wrote, “Both are biggest clowns of history, one roam around with a gig*lo and other with a dumb girl.” Another user wrote, “She moved down in life after going out with kurla ka chapri.”

You can watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filminutz | Movie review (@filminutz)

For the unversed, after their divorce in 2014, Hrithik Roshan recently found love in Saba Azad while Sussanne Khan has moved on in her life with a model Arslan Goni. Arslan’s brother Aly Goni is a well-known TV actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

For more throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan Yelled At R Balki & Said, “You Dumb Fool…” After He Asked Him Why He’s Been Screaming All Day, Recalls “I Asked, ‘Everything Okay?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News