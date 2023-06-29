After the debacle of Adipurush, all actors in the film have moved on to their next projects, including Prabhas, who has a strong lineup of upcoming films. The Darling star will be next seen in Salaar and Project K, of which the latter is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever. While the buzz continues to grow, the senior director Tammareddy has made a sensational claim about the box office potential of the film.

Being directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K boasts a strong cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Recently, even legendary actor Kamal Haasan joined the cast. With such a team, expectations are sky-high from the biggie, and it won’t be a surprise if the film breaks all pre-existing records in Indian cinema.

Recently, director Tammareddy showered praises on Project K, the way it is turning out to be under the direction of Nag Ashwin. He feels the strong cast, Prabhas’ stardom, and a good story will make it a deadly offer and will surely hit the 500 or 600 crores mark on the opening day.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Tammareddy said, “Project K, Naga Ashwin’s film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Recently, Kamal Haasan also became a part of it. If they can project the film properly, it is likely to go to the top list in the world box office. Because I have gone to the sets and saying this after watching the way the film is being made by Nag Ashwin.”

The director, who had bashed the makers of RRR for allegedly spending 80 crores for the Oscars campaign, further said, “I’m confident if they release the film correctly, it will be a global film that would be breaking the records globally. If Project K misses the target, Rajamouli – Mahesh Babu’s film will definitely go global. The film will earn 1,000 crores easily. Moreover, Prabhas’s Project is k which will come next year will come. I know it will also be in films that receive top gross.”

He further cited an example of Adipurush’s 140 crores opening to talk about Prabhas’ stardom. “The film consists of a top-notch star cast, on the opening day itself, the film will collect around 500 and 600 Crores. However, all this can only happen if the story of the film is good. The opening of Adipurush was RS 140 Crores. Which means Prabhas’s films openings will be such big. The day will come when a Telugu man will get a chance to move around the world with raising his collar and I hope such a day will come,” Tammareddy quoted.

What do you think? Does Project K have the potential to hit the 500 crore mark on the opening day itself? Share with us through comments!

