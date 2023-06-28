Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid is set to be celebrated on 29 June. Muslims worldwide are preparing to celebrate one of the most auspicious festivals with their friends and family. However, Patna is celebrating a bit differently, showing affinity to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, the renowned Bakra Mandi in Patna, located on Bailey Road, is decorated to sell the finest Bucks and Billies from all across the nation. Here, it is customary to name the strongest goats and bucks after well-known people, frequently leading Bollywood celebrities.

The talk of the town this year, though, is the goat named after notorious UP mobster Atiq Ahmed, who was allegedly shot and killed in front of the camera by rivals. Atiq is now popular enough to have a cult following in the Bakra Market. He receives the same compensation as actors who go by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, reports Firstpost.

Muslims make a goat sacrifice on this day. Billies’ costs go up as a result of the practice. On Patna’s Bailey Road, Taru Jam’s “four bucks”—Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sher Khan, and Atiq Ahmed—were pegged at Rs 6 lakh.

Each of the four items has a price of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Goats worth between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh were also sold in the Bakra Mandi last year. Atiq is one of four billies that collectively weigh about 80 kg. According to a local report, another vendor by the name of Imtiaz, the market experiences its heaviest foot traffic two to three days before Bakrid. Goats are sold in the market for a beginning price of Rs. 8,000 and can cost up to Rs. 1 or 1.5 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. The two have collaborated on several films. Pathaan is their latest one, where Dabangg Khan had a cameo appearance as ‘Tiger’ in SRK starrer.

That being said, reports also suggest that King will also have a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

