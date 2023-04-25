Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the versatile actresses who have not only carved a niche on her own in Bollywood but also proved her worth as an actress. However, apart from her looks and acting skills, she is also known for being vocal about anything and everything. She is noted for saying things the way she likes, and she has never feared or shied away from the media.

Once she had graced Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and with her answers, she had left Karan in awe. Keep scrolling to watch it!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her wittiness. When Karan Johar had asked her to choose ‘Khan of all seasons’ among Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan. To that, Abhishek Bachchan can be heard protesting, “There are more actors in the industry”, but Aishwarya answered it quite calmly with her wit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be heard saying to that question, “We are Bachchans for all seasons, and My name is not Khan.” This answer had left Karan Johar speechless. As soon as the video went viral from the Instagram page named ‘random.shitszz’, netizens started to pour their reactions to it.

A netizen lauded them and penned, “Both Abhishek and Aishwarya gave good answers to KJO aunty.”

One of them trolled Aishwarya and wrote, “Senior AB nahi hote toh inn bacchan’s ke khane ke wande ho jate.. Salute to Amitabh Bacchan Sir.”

The third comment can be read as, “It’s sad that this guy promotes only Khans . Wonder why others are not recognized & appreciated!! Wonder if financing of all his movies is contingent upon him worshipping them !!”

Another one trolled Aishwarya with the name of Salman and commented, “Jiski pehchaan hi salman ki ex se hai vo bol rhi hai my name is not khan.”

Another netizen’s comment can be read as, “Jealous of Khans😂? Or avoiding Salman’s name.”

The video received a mixed response from the netizens. What are your thoughts about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s answer to the question? Let us know.

