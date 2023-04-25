Salman Khan is currently in a happy place as his multi-starrer action-packed family drama, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, continues to impress the audiences. The film – also starring Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, has earned around 78.34 crores in its first five days. While KKBKKJ continues to make headlines, another film has also made the news – Kick 2.

While a recent report suggested that Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala will be collaborating for the sequel to the 2014 action comedy, our sources have revealed to us that a Bigg Boss 13 contestant has joined the cast. Yes, after giving Shehnaaz Gill a break in the just released Farhad Samji film, ‘Bhaijaan’ has reported now cast the season’s runner-up Asim Riaz for this flick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per sources close to Asim Riaz, the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ finalist will likely be seen in the sequel of Salman Khan’s much-loved 2014 action comedy Kick. If the grapevine is to be believed, the model actor has been offered a pivotal role in the film. More details about this are still under wraps, and an official announcement for the 2024 release is awaited.

This news will surely get all Asim Riaz’s fans excited and eager for more news and details about his part in the Salman Khan starrer.

As per previous Mid-Day reports, the screenplay of Kick 2 is currently being penned, and details regarding when it will go on floors is unknown. However, the above-mentioned source revealed to us that the film will hit screens in 2024.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Pose For A Cute Picture With Bengaluru Restaurant Staff After Their Lunch Date!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News