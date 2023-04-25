We are back with yet another controversial clip from Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. The show is indeed a Pandora’s box for many Bollywood celebs and the host himself. This time we bring you a clip where the filmmaker was called out by Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput for his bias.

Mira and Shahid made an appearance on the show together. In a fun segment, she turned host and asked Karan Johar some questions. Mira presented her list of stars for Karan Johar to rank in terms of their talent or acting abilities.

The list included Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur. In response to the same, the Kabir Singh actor turned to Mira and asked, “Why am I not on that list?” to which, Mira took a sly dig at Karan Johar and trolled him for never taking Shahid’s name in any of the lists. She said, “Because he never asks, he never mentions you in any of his lists.”

Karan Johar was rather surprised by this sudden trolling. While he looked uncomfortable, Shahid popped his eyes. The video is now going viral on the internet and some users claim that it was removed from the show later after Karan received a lot of flak for it.

Redditors had extreme reactions to this video. While the caption of the video claimed, “Apparently Karan removed this bit from the episode. I watched the episode on Hotstar and they edited this out. Why do you think Karan excludes Shahid?”

A user commented, “Because Karan wants to spread the best actor Ranbir and best actress Alia narrative. After performances like Haider and Udta Punjab, most people would rank Shahid higher.” Another user wrote, “Shahid is a better actor than RK. RK can’t pull a Haider or Kaminey. All of Ranbir’s roles can be done by Shahid, except Barfi may be. That’s why he is never on the list.”

One user was sure that Shahid & Mira planned this bit and Karan was taken aback. “Ok, I think it was planned between Mira and Shahid. But love it”, the comment read. A user had a rather funny reaction saying, “Karan in his mind “Kareena bura mann jaegi.”

Users unanimously agreed that Shahid is a better actor than Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh but Karan Johar wants to build the narrative of them being better actors. “Yes obviously. Shahid has more range than Ranbir and is arguably a better actor”, wrote a user.

A user pointed out how despite not being on the list, Shahid Kapoor makes an appearance on the show every season. “I always thought ki karan hamesha shahid ko kaise skip karta hai! It’s always Ranveer and Ranbir acting. For young actors it’s always Varun, Siddharth, and Tiger. For megastars, it’s always the Khans and Hrithik. And Shahid has been a part of all seasons? Isn’t it weird for Shahid? And he is not like Arjun Kapoor.. ki chalo aane ko to mil raha hai at least.”

But there were some who reasoned that Shahid was not on the list because of his timeline. “I always thought this “calling out” was odd. The lists were always about the younger crop of actors coming through. Shahid was a sort of in-between generation, more senior than Ranbir, Ranveer, etc but not a 90s star either.” wrote a user.

You can watch this video and the discussion here.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his Netflix original film Bloody Daddy helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He has recently been nominated for an award for his performance in Jersey.

