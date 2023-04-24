Bollywood star Alia Bhatt decided to share an adorable picture of her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor and her newly-born daughter Raha on Monday, April 24. However, the 30-year-old actress quickly deleted the picture from social media leaving her loyal fans confused. Before the fans could figure out what happened, Alia Bhatt re-shared the same picture hours later. Read on for details.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha last year. The little bundle of joy was born on November 6, 2022. The two have been extremely protective and private when it comes to Raha.

Alia Bhatt, taking to Instagram with her close to 77 million followers, shared a monochrome picture of her husband Ranbir Kapoor sitting with daughter Raha by a window. While Ranbir appears visibly happy, the face of Raha is not visible in the picture as she appears to be sitting in a baby stroller. Ranbir is seen extending his hand towards her little munchkin. The fans flooded the comment section but Alia deleted the picture quickly. The screen grabs of the same quickly surfaced on Twitter and Reddit. The fans of Alia stormed to social media wondering why the actress deleted the picture. Before they could figure it out, Alia took them by surprise by re-sharing the same photo. She captioned the post as, “I have become the best photographer since the 6th of November. My world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

One social media user when Alia Bhatt deleted the picture said, “’That’s a sweet pic, wonder why she deleted it.” Another user posted, “’There’s this contradictory feeling when you want to share something online and you don’t want to at the same time. Maybe she posted it and realized she didn’t really want it out there. Idk, just saying.”

The next one claimed, “Ranbir ne bola hoga.” One user quipped, “The internet never forgets.”

Whereas, another stated, “Such a beautiful photo. It’s none of my business but I’m glad they’ve kept Raha hidden from the public eye so far. With the amount of hate these two get, I don’t even wanna imagine what comments haters would write about her.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Ranveer Singh. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone.

What do you have to say about Alia Bhatt deleting and reposting the picture? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com