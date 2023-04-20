It is not a secret that celebrities are often bombarded with uncomfortable questions during interviews that make them and the viewers highly awkward. Something similar happened with Deepika Padukone a few years ago when Rajat Sharma accused her of having multiple relationships. The actress handled the situation gracefully and left everyone, including Ranbir Kapoor, in awe. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Deepika debuted in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress was linked to multiple celebrities, including businessman Nihar Pandya, and cricketers Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni before she confirmed her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. These alleged affairs were questioned during one of her interviews, and the video, which recently resurfaced on social media, is irking the netizens.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor attended Aap Ki Adalat almost ten years ago to promote their film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. An Instagram page called Deepikasdetails shared a clip from the interview and it created a buzz online. During the session, Rajat Sharma asked, “Deepika ke baare mein khabre chhapti hai, Deeika ke 5 affairs, 5-5 love stories, har thode din mein kisi naye boyfriend ke sath aapka naam judta hai.” This question made the studio audience gasp but thankfully, the Piku actress handled the situation calmly and sensibly.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepu (@deepikasdetails)

Deepika Padukone responded perfectly to Rajat Sharma and said that it was normal to hang out with friends at coffee shops and cafes. The host interrupted her and said that she was holding someone’s hand when she went to an IPL match. The Padmaavat star did not let the question get to her and said, “Aap dikhaiye mujhe photo ki maine kisi ka hath pakda hai. Main Bangalore se hoon, main uss team ko support karti hoon, main uss team ki brand ambassador thi, isliye main unn matches mein jati thi. Iska matlab ye nahi ki kisi ke sath affair chal raha hai ya koi mera boyfriend hai.” This surely impressed the audience as well as Ranbir Kapoor.

The netizens do not seem happy with Rajat Sharma’s intruding question and have this to say –

One said, “She should have added that even if she hangs out holding someone’s hand , it’s her personal life and not answerable to any damn media channel”

Another added, “On national television how u can ask such pathetic question to anybody. I mean its her personal choice.”

A third user said, “Yha pe log bol rahe hai ki no personal questions but yhi log Ranbir ko playboy bolte hai…. Hypocrisy and feminist 💀”

One more commented, “The way Ranbir was admiring her answer 😍😍”

A last one mentioned, “Never expected such downmarket questions from him…this is sad ..”

Let us know what you think about the clip, and for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

