Sara Ali Khan is one of the kindest stars of this generation. She’s always seen greeting the paps with ‘namaste’ and ensures she does not upset her fans. But it looks like the diva was in a hurry or consciously ignored the shutterbugs as she was spotted running away from the cameras at the airport. Scroll below for more details!

Ever since her debut in Kedarnath, Sara has shared a co-ordial relationship with the media persons. She greets them even during the gym sessions and never denies photo ops. This seemed like a rare scenario where Saif Ali Khan’s daughter quickly ran towards her car and avoided pictures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a viral video, Sara Ali Khan could be seen dressed in a navy blue crop top and donned black trousers with it. A fan asked for a selfie and the actress agreed to it. But she could suddenly be seen running away and directly sat inside her car despite members of the paparazzi requesting her to wait.

Netizens began trolling Sara Ali Khan in the comment section as soon as the video surfaced the internet.

A user wrote, “Bhao khati hai don’t click her pics”

Another commented, “She runs only when media is spotted, overacting ki dukaan, stop running behind her and do not pay any attention”

A comment suggested, “Why is public so mad at her? These people just have their family money. We should support normal people instead of these stars”

“khe bhagne ka reason aajtak samaj nhi aya….. bhagte kyu h ? Bhaag to ese rahi h jese isko 💩 lagti h….!!!” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Viveck Vaswani Slams Salman Khan Led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s 1 Ticket Costing Rs 1320, Says ‘An Action Tapori Film’ Is Not Worthy Of It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News