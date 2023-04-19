Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple fell in love on the sets of their film Tashan in 2008. Today we brought you a throwback video of Saif and Kareena where the actor’s self advert is cheeky and with a dirty hidden meaning. Scroll below to get all the scoop.

Saif and Kareena dated for four years before tieing the knot in 2012. The couple has two beautiful sons and is happily spending their lives. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh and has Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with her. On the other hand, Kareena too was in a relationship with Shahid Kapoor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The throwback video that we brought you today is from Koffee with Karan season 3. Saif Ali Khan graced the Koffee couch with his lady love Kareena Kapoor. Both looked classy and s*xy and their most gracious self. During one segment host, Karan Johar asked Saif, what his own punchline would be if he was a product. The Nawab of Bollywood stunned both the host and Kareena with his double-meaning punchline.

Saif Ali Khan responded, “Reliable, strong… very long!” Saif’s momentary pause and a glance at Kareena Kapoor Khan before saying ‘very long’ surely puts several dirty thoughts in people’s minds and it is the same for the people present with him on the show. The snippet has been going viral on Instagram for some time. Kareena’s eye roll and expression along with KJo’s added more punch to it. KJo followed it up by saying ‘size does matter’ and Saif responded “I’m Godzilla in the size department”. The netizens are not lagging behind to give their amusing remarks to it as well.

One of them commented, “Kareena expressions- fragile, unreliable and not so long,I have seen many.” Followed by another saying, “Hmm I’m picturing a needle”. Another termed the entire conversation as, “Cringe”.

Another user wrote, “If he talks about it, it’s not true.” While one of the users said, “I love how the crew is laughing in the background.” Followed by, “That’s our stars. Weird,” “His wife is taller than him which speaks volumes bechara”, “Thats the tag lune for a toilet paper!!!”

See the resurfaced video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 🤓 (@random.shitszz)

And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: KRK Claims Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor Use Hair Patches As He Praises Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Good’ Hair, Netizens React “Ye Nalla Khud…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News