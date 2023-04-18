Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for taking below the belt and insulting digs at Bollywood celebrities for no reason. Over the years, due to the same reason, he has built an immense following on social media. Among those who don’t like Bollywood follow him religiously for some ‘masala’ and entertaining remarks and revelations. Now, in the latest tweet, Kamaal has claimed that Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor use hair patches while praising Shah Rukh Khan’s hair.

In the past, Kamaal has made some really nasty and personal remarks about Bollywood actors. Now, he’s after two of Bollywood’s handsome stars- Hrithik and Ranbir. In some wild speculations, we have heard that almost all big stars in the Hindi film industry use hair patches or wigs to enhance their looks, which is totally false.

Coming back to KRK’s latest personal dig, he has praised Shah Rukh Khan for having good natural hair. However, in the same tweet, he claims that Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor use hair patches. He tweeted, “SRK doesn’t use hair patches like #Hrithik and #Ranbir because mashallah he is having good hair.”

Reacting to this tweet, several netizens have trolled KRK over his own ‘fake-looking’ hair. One user reacted, “Saath mein khud ka naam kyu nahi liya take.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Ye nalla khud patches lagwa rakha hai.” One user said, “AS SRK fan I suggest you to use quality product like they use..ur wig looks very fake.”

Check out the tweet below:

AS SRK fan I suggest you to use quality product like they use..ur wig looks very fake — Arafat bhuiyan (@Shah4900) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, KRK often gets trolled nowadays after he took a U-turn from his stance after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan turned out to be a huge success. Earlier, before the film’s release, he had called Pathaan a disaster in the making. Now, he could be seen praising SRK and his Pathaan.

