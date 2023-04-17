Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's O Balle Balle Song Out! Salman Khan & His On-Screen Brothers Are Setting The Mood With Punjabi Beats - Watch

This year the Eid will be a little extra zesty and special. The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have released yet another chartbuster dance number, Balle Balle, from the album of their film, and it’s sure to make your Eid a lot more festive.

Balle Balle, the lovely and lively celebration number’s teaser was released a day prior to its release and it has since been creating waves. Shot in and at a grand scale, the sets for the song are perhaps the grandest that we have seen so far. Every single song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has had one thing in common and that’s the grand scale of their set-up, but Balle Balle takes the centre stage among all. With a lot of attention been given to the aesthetics of the song, Balle Balle leaves an aftertaste of grand celebrations and zest in you.

Salman Khan looks dashing as usual in the song with a few more unique and truly Salman-ic dance moves added to his repertoire of dances.

Music for Balle Balle is composed by Sukhbir. Kumaar is the lyricist, with choreography by Jani Master and the background vocals are by Sukhbir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

