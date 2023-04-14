Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit the theatre screens this Eid and the film has been drawing a lot of attention because of its stellar cast. Now, the payroll for the star cast has been out. Obviously, Salman Khan took the highest and Palak Tiwari – Sidharth Nigam got paid the lowest.

But, interestingly, details of Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s fee has left fans a little shocked. The stars have been hitting a lot of headlines recently for their alleged link-up. If reports are to be believed then Raghav Juyal has been paid more than Shehnaaz Gill for his role in the film.

Popularly known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz will be making her debut in Salman Khan’s film. While Raghav started in a career in 2014 with a film titled Sonali Cable. Scroll down to know how much each star was paid in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

According to a report in DesiMartini, the lead actress of the film Pooja Hedge is getting paid 6 crores for the film. While actor Venkatesh has also charged the same amount for his brief role. Talking about the antagonist Jagpathi Babu, it has been reported that the actor has charged 1.5 – 2 crore for the film.

Coming to the younger star cast, newbies, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari are getting paid an amount of 20 lakh each for their roles. While Jassie Gill is taking home 60 lakh from the film. Siddharth started his career as a child artist in Yashraj Films’ Dhoom 3 as a younger version of Aamir Khan’s characters. Jassie made his Hindi film debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

Moving forward to the much-talked-about pair Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill, reports claim that Shehnaaz has been paid 50 lakh for the film while Raghav is taking home 70 lakh for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also, superstar Ram Charan has not charged anything for his special lungi appearance in the song Yentamma. He has returned the favour with a cameo as Salman Khan was seen in the RRR actor’s father Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather in a special appearance.

Though Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is being produced by Salman Khan Films, reports claim that the Tiger actor is taking 125 crore as his fee. But all these numbers floating in the media are just speculated numbers and there is no official confirmation on the correct figures still. KBKJ is releasing worldwide on April 21, 2023.

