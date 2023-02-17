Palak Tiwari is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, being Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak has always been under the spotlight, what she wears, where she goes, and what projects she takes on always gets discussed among the gossip mongers. However, being an already famous actress’s daughter comes with its disadvantages which is the pressure of expectations. Scroll below to know Palak’s opinion about it.

Palak rose to fame and got all the attention since her music video Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu in 2021. Since then, the diva has been in the limelight and discussions have been going on to know when she will debut in Bollywood.

Well, that time is near and Palak Tiwari is all set to make her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge and others. Now, in an interview as reported in Hindustan Times, the actress shared that even though she was expected to start her career with Television like her mother Shweta Tiwari, her heart stuck to Bollywood.

Palak Tiwari said, “I am truly exhilarated about starting my Bollywood journey. It is like everything in my life has been about reaching this point. This is all I have ever waited for. I’m truly thrilled about it. My heart was always stuck on Bollywood. I owe everything that I am and everything that my family is to television, but my heart and eyes were always on the Bollywood.”

Further going into the conversation, the Bijlee star revealed that there’s a lot of pressure because of the expectations from her audience. Being Shweta Tiwari‘s daughter, it also draws a lot of comparisons between them. Talking about how she is preparing for the outcome, Palak said, “It comes with all the pressure in the whole world. It comes with a pressure that could crumble you and crush you. But I’m trying to make sure it doesn’t wither me out. On the other hand, it comes with this overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude. I’m trying to focus on the positives right now”.

Well, we hope she makes it big at the silver screens and makes her mother quite proud with her performance in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. What are your thoughts about Palak Tiwari’s opinion about her Bollywood debut? Let us know!

