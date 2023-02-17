Bollywood actresses and their rivalry history with each other is nothing new. However, in the 90s, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor’s bond was one of the most controversial relationships in B-town. They had an ugly spat with each other, and even though they tried to maintain a cordial relationship in front of each other, they have always spoken something or the other behind their back. Scroll below to find out tidbits about their equation!

For the unversed, Karisma and Raveena worked together in the film Andaz Apna Apna along with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. However, their ugly equation is long known to everyone. Once Raveena had even stated that she was allegedly removed from two films because of Kapoor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, in an interview with Stardust, when Karisma Kapoor was asked about her alleged rival equation with Raveena Tandon, the actress opened up and said, “How dare she say that my mother doesn’t acknowledge her? In fact, when they meet, it’s Raveena who doesn’t say hello to her. We’re all taught good manners and we should use them. Raveena should know how to respect seniors. And what does Raveena mean by saying Salman and I gang up against her? Salman and I are both busy stars, and we have better things to do in life than ganging up against Raveena. I’m sure Salman will agree with me on that.”

Well, Karisma Kapoor’s ‘ganging up’ statement went quite controversial everywhere. And now, in a recent media conversation, Raveena Tandon opened up about her alleged former rival Kapoor. A few days back, in a media conversation with ANI, Raveen stated, “It doesn’t make me a superstar if I pose with Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn’t feature in my life in any which way. I’m a professional, I don’t care.”

The Tip Tip Barsa fame actress further explained that Karisma Kapoor and she are not friends. And if there may be a possibility of them working together Raveena Tandon would do it because as far as the work is concerned, she doesn’t bother about ‘these stupid ego problems’.

Well, what do you think about Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor’s equation with each other? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Netizens Mock Kangana Ranaut As Anupam Kher Calls Alia Bhatt “Born Actress”, Troll Her With “Mera Toh Itana Life Kharab Ho Gaya” Meme!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News