Vijay Sethupathi and Abhishek Bachchan are two of the big names in the Tamil and Hindi film industries, respectively. The two actors have proved their acting mettle in various genres and their fans would be nothing but delighted to see them sharing the screen space. Now, as per a new report, this might happen as the two actors are in talks for a Tamil film.

Apart from Tamil films, Sethupathi has also entertained the audience with his works in Telugu cinema and is all set for his debut Hindi web series ‘Farzi.’ On the other hand, Abhishek, who last starred in ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows 2,’ has often shown his keen interest in Tamil films.

Both Vijay Sethupathi and Abhishek Bachchan have had a history of catering to various genres, be it action thrillers or romantic comedies. Now, reportedly, the two actors might collaborate for an action drama with a renowned Tamil filmmaker.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Vijay Sethupathi and Abhishek Bachchan are currently in talks with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for his next. A source of the leading daily alleged that the story of the upcoming film will be made on a “large scale” and will revolve around two protagonists. Moreover, Menon has attempted to create an interesting world for the movie. As the script will be locked, the director may take the conversation forward.

Apart from filmmaking, Menon has also acted in several movies. He will be next seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil period crime-thriller, Viduthalai. Sethupathi will also reportedly have a clash with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’ and is cast opposite Katrina Kaif in ‘Merry Christmas.’

Abhishek Bachchan will next star opposite Saiyami Kher in R. Balki’s ‘Ghoomer.’ The actor also has a cameo in Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s ‘Bholaa.’

