Salman Khan and team and kick-started the promotions of their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Co-starring an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and others, the film is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid 2023, i.e., April 21. After dropping the official trailer online, the team began with the promotion and arrive on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Now a few promos and videos have already surfaced on the web that have got us ROFL.

A while back we brought you Sana’s interesting anecdote of blocking Salman’s number she shared on the comedy show. Later, we got our hands on another promo the channel shared on its official social media page.

Taking to Instagram, The Kapil Sharma Show makers dropped a few promos that took the web by storm for all the hilarious reasons. One of the clips that have got us ROFL sees Salman Khan cracking a joke, not one but multiple. The viral promo opens with Salman and Pooja Hegde making a big entry while grooving to their hit track ‘Yentamma’. However, soon after, Kapil Sharma is seen talking about the audience, who are seen adjusting for their seats in the studio which looks more than full.

When Kapil Sharma says “Studio ki capacity utni hi hai, lekin jab aap aate ho pata nahi kaise baith jaate hain log.” Reacting to the same, Salman Khan cracks a double meaning joke and says “Kyuki inko ek ke upar ek baithna accha lagta hai,” leaving everyone in splits. Watch it below:

Well, not only this, further when Kapil Sharma praises Pooja Hedge and says “Salman bhai ko sara saal sirf Shera (Salman’s bodygaurd) ka muh dekh dekh ke bore hojate hai.” The superstar quickly adds, “Kabhi kabhi itni aadat pad jaati hai, ki shera ko nahi dekhein toh kisi aur pe daadi (beard) lag jaati hai.”

Well, the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show indeed looks fun with its promos!

We already can’t wait for the comedy show and the film to arrive soon!

