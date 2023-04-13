Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most good-looking couples in the television industry. They enjoy a massive fan following among their fans and on social media and never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. There’s now a video that is going viral among TejRan fans where the two are dancing intimately, grooving with each other bringing the ‘two bodies, one soul’ phrase to life, and it’ll definitely leave you speechless with their chemistry. Scroll below to watch the video.

TejRan is a power couple in the television industry, and the couple is currently one of the most bankable couples in showbiz. Tejasswi has over 6 million followers on Instagram, whereas Karan has over 4 million followers on Instagram. Fans love their social media PDA and romantic gestures for each other during their public appearances.

Now talking about their latest video, in the viral snippet, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra can be seen dancing on ‘Pyar Do Pyar Lo’. The two seem pretty intense and intimate while grooving with each other on the song, and we love their chemistry.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Aren’t these two bringing the ‘Two bodies, one soul’ phrase to life with their dance performance? The comments section under the video is filled with heart and fire emojis by TejRan fans.

While there’s a lot of brouhaha around Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s marriage, and their fans want them to tie the knot soon, the couple is taking things slow and will announce their wedding plans when it happens.

What are your thoughts on TejRan’s intimate dance video? Tell us in the space below.

