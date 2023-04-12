Fans are heartbroken whenever they hear trouble in their favourite actor’s paradise. Since morning reports are abuzz that all is not well between TV actor Sharad Malhotra and his wife, Ripci Bhatia. After his alleged relationship rumours with Divyanka Tripathi, who’s now married to Vivek Dahiya, the actor got married to Ripci in an arranged marriage in 2019. Now almost 4 years later, rumours of their marriage hitting rock bottom have began to make headlines.

This afternoon a media report stated that all is not well between the two. But before calling it quits, they have been working on it and are willing to give their marriage a second chance. The report further stated that due to the individualistic personalities, the couple finds it hard to stay intact. However, now, rubbishing the rumours, the Naagin 6 actor has hit back at the publication.

Earlier, a source close to the couple revealed to Hindustan Times, “They both have very individualistic personalities, which has been the reason behind their issues since the start. There is no doubt that the relationship started with a lot of love, but recently, they really hit a rough patch, which made everyone close to them worry about their future together.” Adding, “Their decision to work on their marriage also comes after their discussion with their families. The family has instilled the confidence to work on the marriage and not just give up.”

Now in a released statement, Sharad Malhotra has quashed the rumours and said, “Ripci & I were approached by the publication last week regarding any turbulence in our marriage and I just did not find it worthy enough to even acknowledge or give a revert to the concerned publication. My PR team intervened to ask about the source to which they clearly refused. A week late, a story is printed with baseless imaginary stories again quoting some “source” from our inner circle. Our families have been mentally harassed because of this. We want a public apology from the publication and the author of this article for false accusations and trusting unreliable sources. We want the so-called source’s name, too.”

Earlier, when Ripci Bhatia was contacted about the reports, she told the same portal, “With Krishna’s blessings and thanks to a whole lot of unwanted nazarbattus around us, we are soon going to be completing four glorious years of marriage and five glorious years of falling miserably in love with each other.”

Well, all we can say is all’s well that ends well!

