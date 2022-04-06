Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines ever since she bagged Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6. She is quite active on social media and her pics with her beau Karan Kundrra is loved by the netizens. Now the actress has bought herself some new wheels and her pics are going viral.

The television actress has purchased a brand new luxurious Audi Q7 on Tuesday. A video is going viral wherein she is seen diving her new SUV to an event and was seen posing in front of the paparazzi. Some pictures have also gone viral.

In the viral pictures, Tejasswi Prakash is seen posing with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The latter also gave a peck on Tejasswi’s cheek as the couple posed for a picture. Reportedly, the Naagin 6 actress shelled out Rs 1 crore for her brand new Audi Q7.

Take a look at the pictures and videos below:

TejRan fans thronged towards the comment section and congratulated the couple. One fan wrote, “Congratulation Teju 😍😍and karan like always with her to support her i love them #Tejran,” while another fan wrote, “He is the biggest supporter of her….👏 So Proud of themmmm❤️ #Tejran❤️” A third user commented, “So proud of you #tejasswiprakash ❤️”

Last month, Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor had also bought the same car.

Previously, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about her marriage plans with Karan Kundrra. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “We are focusing on our work. We have not had the chance to talk (about the wedding). And these things cannot be discussed on the phone. We need to find the time and then we can figure something out if we have to figure it out. This guy (Karan) has told (everyone) that in March we are doing (the wedding). (Since then) March has become a big thing. People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him.”

