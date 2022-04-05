TV actress Rupali Ganguly has now become a household name throughout India after her show Anupamaa turned out to be a massive hit and gained some insane positive responses from the viewers. The actress turns a year old today.

For her special day, we have now bring to you an unknown fact about Rupali and it has some connection with her dad! Did you know that the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor’s dad actually was an acclaimed director?

Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of well-known director Anil Ganguly. Though the young generation may not know much about him he was responsible for many successful movies like Sadak Chhap, Trishna, Saaheb, Tapasya, and many more. One of his most remembered movies was with Jaya Bhaduri in Kora Kagaz (1974) and Rakhee-starrer Tapasya. Both these movies won him National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Rupali Ganguly’s father Anil Ganguly passed away in 2016 at the age of 82. Over his career, he also made movies with Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh in ‘Saaheb‘ (1985). The director, later on, had also made several hit-action movies, most of them including Mithun Chakraborty.

Well, we can say like father like daughter. Both of them have succeeded in everything they do passionately, let be directing or acting.

Meanwhile, recently a video was released on Disney+plus Hotstar’s Instagram account that showed Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa talking about the upcoming prequel for their ongoing series. The video shows Rupali talking about the character’s past and how her past opportunity will be the central idea for the OTT series. In the video, she can be heard saying in Hindi, “Do you know, Anupama too had an opportunity 17 years back to live her dreams, make her identity and change her life with her talent. This story is very special and nobody has ever heard about it.”

The video uploaded on Instagram was captioned by saying, “Dekhiye Anupama ki zindagi ka vo panna jo aaj tak kisi ne nahi dekha! (Watch the unknown story of Anupama’s life which nobody has ever seen) Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25.”

