After a whole day of attending school, tuition, playing, and studying, it’s time for dinner and some TV. You tune into the Pogo channel to watch your favourite game show Takeshi’s Castle with host Jaaved Jafferi doing his hilarious commentary on it.

Quite some nostalgia right? Each episode of that game show never failed to leave us completely in splits. Well, just recently it was claimed that the Japanese game show is soon to make it come back on Prime Video, and now the host of the show himself revealed some deets on it.

Just recently, Bollywood actor Jaaved Jafferi who is quite famous for his insane commentary style in the Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle (Hindi version) had taken it to his Twitter handle to tweet about the return of the show. In his tweet, he had uploaded a post that revealed that prime video was bringing back the reboot of the show in 2023. Jaaved simply wrote, “Hmmmmm Kya Khayaal” in his tweet. Yet, his tweet managed to garner an insane amount of likes and replies from his fans on how they once again want to hear his commentary on the show.

Now, when IndiaTV reached out to him and asked him about his return as a host on Takeshi’s Castle, Jaaved Jaaferi revealed that he has not yet been approached for it He said, “I haven’t been approached as yet for anything regarding the new Takeshi’s Castle.”

Aww! Looks like all the fans have to wait for this confirmation now. However, we are sure that the makers won’t miss out on approaching him for the same.

Are you excited for Takeshi’s Castle reboot, and would you love to see Jaaved Jafferi make his awesome Hindi commentary on it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

