The Kapil Sharma Show created a lot of noise when it witnessed the Shark Tank India members grace the show. Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta were among others in attendance. An unseen snippet of Kiku Sharda roasting Ashneer Grover is now going viral and the reactions are hilarious. Scroll below for all the details.

Shark Tank India witnessed its premiere amid the pandemic. The show witnessed entrepreneurs all across the country pitch their business ideas to the 7 investors – Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Ashneer. The show has been an official adaptation of the original version of the American show by the same name.

It is Kiku Sharda himself who took to Instagram yesterday and shared his fun banter with Ashneer Grover. The Kapil Sharma Show star could be seen asking, “Please don’t mind, but I am hearing from all ke apne BharatPe banaya hai. Mujhe janna hai, apne bharat pe kya banaya hai? Apne bharat pe movie banaya hai? Apne bharat pe documentary banaya hai? Apne bharat pe kya banaya hai?”

Kapil Sharma interrupts and clarifies that BharatPe is an app via which one can digitally transfer money at ease. To this, Kiku Sharda responded, “Wonderful. Then it is fine. It means I don’t have to work now. You can transfer me money?”

The host then corrects Kiku saying people can transfer only their own money while using the app. Sharda visibly looked upset and reacted, “Phir kya banaya?”

Kiku Sharda leaves The Kapil Sharma Show guests in splits with his answer. Check out Ashneer Grover and the Shark Tank India team’s reaction below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiku Sharda (@kikusharda)

Meanwhile, Ashneer has been in a soup over allegedly misusing the company’s fund in an inappropriate manner. He resigned from his position of the Managing Director of BharatPe last month.

