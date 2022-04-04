Harnaaz Sandhu has been through a roller coaster ride ever since her Miss Universe 2021 win. The beauty has earned unprecedented recognition but also unfortunately has been a target of trolls. She recently opened up about her battle with Celiac disease. Amidst it all, she graced India’s Got Talent 9 stage but netizens are upset with how Shilpa Shetty and Badshah welcomed her. Scroll below for details.

It is the official handle of the Miss India Organization that shared the video from sets. Harnaaz could be seen walking toward the judges. Shilpa was busy having a conversation with his sister Shamita Shetty, who was also present on the sets. Badshah, on the other hand, could be seen busy talking to Kirron Kher as they continued to sit while greeting Sandhu.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens bombarded the comment section. Many slammed Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Kirron Kher for such a cold reaction to Harnaaz Sandhu. They felt that she should have been greeted with more respect as she brought in pride for our country as Miss Universe 2021.

A Harnaaz Sandhu fan wrote, “These judges lack basic manners.. So fake and non interested.. Itni acchi ladki hai harnaaz.. Desh ka naam kia hai.. Koi respect kuch nhi.. Shameful..”

Another commented, “Does not #harnaazsandhu Deserve More Respect…? Shame #indiasgottalent”

“What’s with their faces?? Such fake expressions,” shared another.

A comment read, “What’s wrong with them ?? Seriously dude it’s clearly visible that they are giving fake expression..”

Another fan wrote, “They know that she is gonna replace all of them”

A comment read, “No bloody respect for Miss Universe”

Check out the viral video ft Harnaaz Sandhu and India’s Got Talent 9 judges below:

Well, what is your take on the incident?

