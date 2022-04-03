Popular rapper Badshah has revealed that he suffered from depression and anxiety and that he used to starve himself for his work just to look a certain way.

In an episode of Mirchi Shape of You, host Shilpa Shetty was in a candid conversation with the Jugnu hitmaker.

Bringing to the table his unfiltered personality in this episode, Badshah spilled his fitness secrets, broke some widely known fitness myths, and opened up about his severe anxiety disorder, clinical depression, and sleep apnea.

Badshah admitted that he used to starve himself for his work just to look a certain way, found himself out of breath at performances, and unhappy for the most part.

“My life’s priority is to be mentally fit. Mental peace is a luxury for me because of the pressure that we face every day. I have been through the darkest times when it comes to my mental health. I have been through clinical depression. I have been through a severe anxiety disorder. So, I know that I don’t want to go there again. And to avoid going there, you have to be selfish, in a good way,” he shared.

The singer added, “You have to live with people who make you happy. You have to learn to say no, you have to learn to say yes. You have to be happy. We live under a lot of pressure. We ourselves have made our lives messy and then we complain that we are not mentally fit. You have to organise things and keep your loved ones near you and that’s it.”

In this episode, Badshah spilled it all. He now lives by a simple motto – when it comes to protecting your mental peace, being selfish is the only key.

