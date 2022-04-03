Shahid Kapoor began his acting career portraying romantic roles. He made his debut with the 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk and soon went on to appear in critically and commercially successful films like Kabir Singh, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, and Kaminey to name a few.

Son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, he is one of the most sought after stars in the film industry now. He is also the recipient of several awards, including three Filmfare Awards. Much like many other stars, he has a massive collection of cars. Let’s take a look at it.

Jaguar XKR – S

Shahid Kapoor apparently purchased this car when he was dating actress Priyanka Chopra. The fancy ride is a four-seater that can go from 0-to 100 in an alarming 4.2 seconds. The swanky SUV is priced at Rs 1.2 crore.

Mercedes – GL Class

The GL Class SUV is a favourite among the big names in Bollywood. It seems the Jersey star loves himself the comfort and luxury of a Mercedes too. The luxurious ride has plush interiors and expansive leg space that are perfect to relax after a long day or taking a quick power nap. Kapoor’s car is priced at Rs 88.20 lakhs.

Range Rover Vogue

Another SUV is loved by several Bollywood stars. Shahid Kapoor owns the flagship model by the Range Rover which is a complete package with its edgy design and unmatchable luxury. Certainly, the luxury SUV matches Kapoor‘s style. The price of the SUV is Rs 2.37 crore.

Mercedes – AMG S400

It seems Shahid Kapoor has a special place in his heart for Mercedes. Kabir Singh actor bought this car as a gift to his wife Mira Rajput. Interestingly, the car also seemed to be a favourite among other Bollywood celebs too, including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The swanky sedan is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which made 334 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque. The car is priced at Rs 1.28 crore.

Mercedes-Maybach S580

Kapoor’s love for Mercedes is now well known and the luxury saloon is the latest addition to his swanky car collection. The Bollywood actor bought the car on his 41st birthday. He owns the Diamond white colour of Mercedes-Maybach S580 which is powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbocharged petrol engine making 503 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque. The car is priced at Rs 2.79 crores (ex-showroom) in India.

