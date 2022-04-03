Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has always held a special place in the hearts of the audience not just for his hit movies but also for his witty responses to haters and trollers. He does not shy away from calling people out whenever necessary and this is also one of the reasons why he keeps getting dragged into controversies. A few years back the actor had revealed how he was once mistaken for Akshay Kumar and his reaction was simply priceless.

For the unversed, SRK has been gearing up for the release of his next film Pathaan which is all set to hit the theatres in 2023. The hype around this film is massive with Deepika Padukone as the female lead and John Abraham as the antagonist. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand and actor Salman Khan is also expected to play a cameo in this magnum opus.

A few years back, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the show Yaaron Ki Baraat with Anushka Sharma and discussed a variety of topics with Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan. In a segment of the show he said, “Ek autograph, ek photo… mene kaha ‘(acting frantic) abhi nahi abhi nahi, mera plane chala jayega.’ Bahar sadak ke upar, terminal cross karke, tab aise bridges nahi the. Bohot mushkil se main vaha pahuncha, and wo lady peeche se, ‘please, please’. Maine kaha, ab rukiye ek minute. Main ghussa bhi hone lag gaya tha, kyunki main ne kaha plane miss ho jayega. Finally, maine check-in kiya, bahar nikla, maine kaha, ‘aiye aiye, le lijiye.’ (she said) ‘main bohot badi fan hun’. Mene kaha ‘ya ya madame, koi baat nahi.’ (the fan then said) ‘Uff Akshay, I love you’.”

Shah Rukh Khan further explained how he signed the autograph for the lady but kept the name Akshay Kumar in it. “Uss lady ko, main unka dil nahi todna chahta tha toh maine jo signature diya, wo Akshay Kumar hi diya tha.”, he said.

