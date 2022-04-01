Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files continues to rake in wonders at the box office. Despite a powerful competitor in RRR, the film is refusing to back out by pulling off tremendous numbers. With its latest feat, TKF has now beaten Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots.

TKF enjoyed a glorious run in its first two weeks. In the second week, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey arrived, and many believed that TKF might face a big dent in numbers due to Akki’s film. On a contrary, BP turned out to be a big flop with Vivek‘s film performing like a dream. Now, in its third week too, the film has pulled off an unbelievable feat.

Yesterday, The Kashmir Files ended its week 3. It earned 30.95 crores from day 15 to 21 and has got itself placed at number 9 in the list of highest week 3 earners (Hindi films). It surpassed the numbers of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (30.06 crores) and 3 Idiots (30.12 crores).

Check out the list of top week 3 earners (Hindi):

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) – 69.75 crores

Dangal – 46.35 crores

PK – 41.61 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 40.42 crores

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 36.85 crores

Kabir Singh – 36.40 crores

Padmaavat – 31.75 crores

Sanju – 31.62 crores

The Kashmir Files – 30.95 crores

3 Idiots – 30.12 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 30.06 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 29.05 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 27.31 crores

Pushpa (Hindi)- 25.40 crores

Chhichhore – 24.23 crores

Let’s see what it does in week 4!

Released on 11th March, The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and others.

