After The Kashmir Files, Akshay Kumar arrived in the theaters with Bachchhan Paandey co-starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film hit the screens on Holi but was quick to boom at the box office. Despite being a big-budget film, Bachchhan Paandey was moviegoers’ least choice as they went for Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial.

Recently, at the inauguration of the Chitra Bharti Film Festival in Bhopal, Akshay Kumar showered praises on The Kashmir Files and reacted it beating his latest release at the box office.

Akshay Kumar was heard saying, “Vivekji ne Kashmir Files banakar humare desh ke ek bahot bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rakha hai. Yeh film ek aisi wave banke aayi jisne humko sab ko jhanjhod kar diya hai woh aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (With The Kashmir Files, Vivek has presented the painful truth to the audience. The wave of the film shook everyone though it is a different thing that it sunk my film as well.)”

Taking to Twitter, director Vivek Agnihotri shared Akshay Kumar’s video and appreciated him. He captioned it, “Thanks @akshaykumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles.”

Akshay Kumar was also asked about the same during his latest interview with Hindustan Times, where he said that he’s elated with the success that Kashmir files have seen. “It tells you the power of cinema and that there is no formula of starting budgets and films of a certain way that guarantee success. It proves that the audiences are who we make our films for and when they lap up something it just flies. Yes I would have liked Bachchhan to better than what it is doing but not once do I blame the Kashmir files for it. That film is a storm and we came in the eye of it,” he added.

During the same interview, Akshay Kumar was also asked about doing so many films in a year, replying to which he had said, “Mujhe apni saari zindagi mein teen basic words samajh aaye – Kaam, Kamaayi aur Karm. Main jee jaan laga ke kaam karta hoon. Zaada se zaada kaam karta hoon taaki zaada se zaada kamaayi kar sakun. I don’t say no to any work that comes my way — kaisa bhi role ho, kaisa bhi function ho, kisi bhi cheez ki ad karni ho. Kyunki kaam se aati hai kamaayi aur uss se se mein koshish karta hoon achhe se achha karm karne ki.”

