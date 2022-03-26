Since yesterday, the video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talking about making The Kashmir Files tax-free in the capital is heavily doing the rounds of social media. The clip was from the Delhi assembly and it was shared on one and all on the social media criticizing the politician. Netizens slammed the CM for his harsh remarks and a couple of politicians too replied to his comment.

After his video surfaced on the web, Anupam Kher had tweeted and told his fans to watch the film in theaters on. For the unversed, the film is helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark.

Now after Anupam Kher, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to Arvind Kejriwal’s harsh comments and asked if he’s really supposed to comment on it. Speaking to Firstpost, Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Arvind Kejriwal, “Am I really supposed to react to something so absurd? Would he ask Steven Spielberg to upload Schindler’s List on YouTube? Not that I am comparing my small film to Schindler’s List. Just asking.”

Not only that, at the Chitra Bharati Film Festival at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Vivek Agnihotri was again asked about the same and there he said, “There are people who are fool, then there are mad and then there are idiots. All these three categories of people should be avoided, they should not be answered.”

During Delhi Assembly Arvind Kejriwal was seen saying, “Some people were earning crores” by exploiting the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, while BJP leaders had been “reduced” to putting up posters of the movie.” “If the BJP wants everyone to watch the movie, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri should release it on YouTube so that it is available to everyone for free,” he added.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher in the lead roles while Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithin Chakraborty among others are seen playing pivotal roles.

