After spending four weeks at the box office and doing quite well, Gangubai Kathiawadi has now entered its fifth week and still managed to retain one-off shows for itself in certain key multiplexes at major cities. Considering the fact that it has seen Jhund, The Kashmir Files, Bachchhan Paandey, and RRR release after it, if it still has a show or two running then that’s an achievement by itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This would ensure that the film eventually manages to hit a lifetime of 130 crores. So far, the film already stands at 128.89 crores.* and just a little over 1 crore more is needed to reach there. This could potentially be the last week when the film is playing in theatres since Attack arrives in the coming week and that would mean further jostle for screen-space amongst the new releases. Even otherwise, the film has exhausted its target audiences and done better than expected business, so it’s plain academics to see where does it finally lands.

For Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and Jayantilal Gada, the film’s success has been a shot in the arm as so much was at stake. While Alia Bhatt is already been seen in RRR now, which incidentally is backed by Gada himself, one awaits the next formal announcement from Bhansali soon.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: RRR Box Office Review (Hindi): SS Rajamouli Decodes The Title In His Own Style & It’s Indeed ‘Rupiya Rupiya Rupiya’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube