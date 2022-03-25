Moviegoers are going bonkers as SS Rajamouli is back with his next action thriller RRR. Led by South sensations Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. RRR has been released in theatres and fans are going gaga over it. Netizens have watched the film and their Twitter reviews are a must-read for every fan. As rave reviews are dropping in by critics and fans, we are already excited to see how much it will earn on its first day at the box office.

Advertisement

Before RRR, one could totally witness the madness at the box office driven by Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files. Based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, The Kashmir Files has crossed the 200 crore mark within 14 days of its release on March 11.

Before everything else, let’s check the advance bookings for RRR and The Kashmir Files in the major cities of India and see who’s leading.

Mumbai

Advertisement

RRR has been given maximum screens in the city than The Kashmir Files. Only 5-7% of RRR’s Hindi 3D shows are filling fast while Hindi 2D is around 20-25% filling fast and only 5% of seats are booked for Telugu 2D, 3D. However, The Kashmir Files now has limited space in theatres with only 10% of tickets being filled fast.

Delhi

The national capital has a dull response to RRR as compared to Mumbai. Only 5-7% of shows are filling fast for its Hindi 2D, while only 2% of its 3D shows have been filled. Its Telugu 3D and 2D shows are 10% filling fast. Looking like a big-budget South film is yet to grab North India’s attention. Speaking about Anupam Kher-led The Kashmir Files it has around 20% of its shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

RRR is receiving an unexpected response in Hyderabad as Hindi 3D’s 50% of shows are filling fast and 50% are sold out, whereas its Hindi 2D shows are already 80% filled. Speaking about regional language shows, Telugu 3D’s 80% shows are sold out 20% are filling fast, whereas 40% of its 2D are filling fast and 60% are sold out and only 10% available are available for those who want to book tickets.

The Kashmir Files is also doing well in Hyderabad. Not sold out but around 40% of its shows are filling fast.

Bengaluru

Just like Hyderabad, RRR and The Kashmir Files- both films are doing well. RRR’s Hindi 3D shows are 50% filling fast, while only 10% of its Hindi 2D shows are sold out and 70% are filling fast. RRR’s Tamil shows are running in theatres in 2D and its 80% are filling fast. However, 40% of The Kashmir Files shows are filling fast.

Ahmedabad

5% of RRR’s Hindi 3D shows are filling fast, while 6% of its 2D shows are filling fast. People of Ahemdabad look less interested in The Kashmir Files.

Well, the clear winner is SS Rajamoul’s RRR and it has surely taken the driving seat from The Kashmir Files. Don’t you agree?

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 14: Sets A Huge Century In The Second Week, Is An All Time Blockbuster

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube